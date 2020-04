We surprised Rosie with something to remember her 2020 birthday in self isolation with…a Toilet paper cake! Our friend Jennifer Bartos gave us some easy DIY tips on how to make this at home so you too can wipe all your troubles away with a sweet and fitting treat!

