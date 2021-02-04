Delicious Deals For Game Day From A Few Local Favorites

With the Big Game just a few days away Steph and Rosie shared a few local favorites that are offering packages and deals for the whole family to enjoy.

ATX Cocina

ATX Cocina is offering a Taco and Margarita kit Package for $60.00. It will be available to be ordered online via Tock the evening of Saturday, February 6. The restaurant will also accept phone-in orders day-of for this kit. The margarita kit contains 4-6 servings and the taco kit feeds 2-4 people. It includes: 1 pound pastor, 1 pound achiote-lime chicken, 10 tortillas, 2 salsas, escabeche, onions, cilantro and limes.

Tumble 22

Tumble 22’s typical Monday and Tuesday only Chicken Picnic Special will officially be available for the big game this Sunday. The Chicken Picnic feeds four people for just $25 and comes with your choice of 12 pc crispy tenders of 8 pc bone in with your choice of heat level, two sides and your choice of mini pie. Pre-orders are recommended and will go live on Tumble 22’s website on February 6.

Yard Bar

In lieu of its annual live Puppy Bowl event, Yard Bar will be offering Puppy Bowl Pawtraits on Saturday, February 6, from 12-4 p.m. The spirited photo scene is complete with a 1968 Kit Companion travel trailer, Adirondack chairs, a Traeger grill, and more. All you need to do is come decked out in your favorite team’s gear! Photo slots are available by reservation only and require a $35 donation with proceeds benefiting the Austin Humane Society. Make a reservation at the link HERE. Yard Bar will also feature $10 burger and fries, $9 buffalo chicken bite baskets and New Belgium beer specials all day long.

Salty Sow + Roaring Fork Stonelake (Stonelake location only)

If you’re not into watching the big game and want an alternative activity, both Salty Sow and Roaring Fork (Stonelake location only) will be offering a “Dinner on Us” special. If guests buy one entree, you’ll get one of equal or lesser value for free. This starts at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 7.