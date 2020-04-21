Decent Talks About What To Do If You Lose Your Health Insurance

Coronavirus-related layoffs have surged in Austin and around Texas. In just four weeks, 760,000 Texans filed for unemployment. In the midst of a health pandemic, it is leaving many wondering and worried about their health insurance. What can you do if you have lost your health care coverage? Molly Moore, Chief Health Plan Officer at local health plan company Decent shares tips for finding affordable, comprehensive health insurance plans in Austin, Texas.

What can you do if you had health insurance through your job and got laid off?

You have some short term options like Cobra available to you. I recommend you shop for other options as well. If you qualify for a subsidy, start looking at Healthcare.gov. If you don’t qualify try looking outside the marketplace.

What are some key tips for shopping for the best health plan in the midst of this pandemic?

Losing job-based coverage, qualifies you for a Special Enrollment Period. This means you can buy insurance outside the yearly Open Enrollment Period. Think about what you (and your family need). Due you have a chronic issue? Do you take prescription medicines? Will any family members be on your plan?

You have a “virtual health plan” that has become very popular in the last month. What is it and why do you think there is so much interest?

It’s our most affordable health plan option. Just like a traditional health plan, you have a Primary Care Provider who helps guides your medical needs however the relationship is 100% virtual which means you can connect with your PCP anywhere you like. I believe people are getting accustomed to interacting with doctors virtually. For those who are relatively healthy, it’s a great affordable and convenient option.

