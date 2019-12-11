December Pet Of The Week With Texas Humane Heroes

Pet Of The Week With Texas Humane Heroes

Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, private, non-profit animal shelter with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen, Texas. They pets from municipal shelters and provide them with love.

They are 100% funded by donations, grants and modest fees.

According to Texas Humane Heroes, “Our vision is to build a system to find a loving home for every Texas pet in need.”

Find out more about our Pet of the Week and other adoptable pets by clicking here: www.humaneheroes.org.