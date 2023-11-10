Call: 800-971-4060 or visit debtredemption.com to get Debt Relief in Dallas, Houston, and Austin for 40% less than most out-of-state services

NBC News reports that inflation is driving up consumer credit card debt by billions of dollars. The recent report goes on to say that US consumers took on $43 billion in additional credit card debt during the second quarter of 2023. Many Texans are not seeing wage increases enough to cope with inflation and rising interest rates. If you are throwing hundreds or thousands of dollars away each month to high-interest credit cards or personal loans, you may have a better chance of protecting your financial future by finding a solution sooner than later.

Texas Debt Relief

Debt Redemption provides their Texas Debt Relief plan, which is a debt settlement program designed exclusively for Texans. Unlike many out-of-state services or services that service clients across the country, Debt Redemption provides services exclusively to fellow Texans. By increasing efficiency, they can provide Texans with debt settlement services with 40% lower fees compared to most competing services. The plan is designed for struggling Texans to resolve credit card, personal loan, medical debt, and even car repossession deficiency balances in as little as 24 to 48 months. Program payments can often be structured at less than half when compared to combined high-interest credit card payments. Debt Redemption Texas Debt Relief is also able to assist many Texans who may be facing collection lawsuits from one or more creditors.

Debt Consolidation Loans

If you are managing your debt, but high interest rates are costing you more money than you would like, or you are fearful of future interest rate hikes, a debt consolidation loan could be the solution. Many lenders are tightening standards and requiring higher credit scores and lower debt-to-income ratios, but that does not mean you should not try this route. Debt Redemption Texas Debt Relief offers an affiliate platform of lenders so you can shop for the best debt consolidation loan available to Texas residents without any impact on your credit score.

Credit Counseling

You can consolidate debt without a new loan using a credit counseling debt management program. Instead of paying off the credit cards with an installment loan, the credit counselor has arrangements with your creditors to lower the interest rates. You only need to make one payment to the credit counselor, and the credit counselor will distribute your payments to the creditors. The payment could be less compared to minimum payments, and the term to pay off the debt is much shorter than making minimum payments. This is different from debt settlement since you pay back 100% of the debt plus some interest. Debt Redemption Texas Debt Relief can provide you with resources if you would like to explore this route or compare it to another option.

Bankruptcy in Texas

Bankruptcy is a process through our legal system that most people would rather avoid if possible. For some, it is the only option, and if you qualify for Chapter 7, discharging unsecured debt may be possible in a few months. If your income and/or assets are too high to qualify for a Chapter 7, a Chapter 13 repayment plan may be your only option. In some cases, a debt settlement plan is going to be more affordable than Chapter 13, but in other situations, a Chapter 13 could cost less, so the consideration may be that you would rather resolve the debt with or without bankruptcy, which can be a permanent public. Debt Redemption is not a law firm, and anyone considering bankruptcy should speak to a Texas bankruptcy attorney. If you would like to compare bankruptcy to non-bankruptcy options, Debt Redemption has a special arrangement with a highly-rated Texas bankruptcy law firm to make the process convenient for you.

If you have an excellent credit score and need to protect it because you are going to make additional purchases on credit in the coming months or a few short years, a debt consolidation loan is likely going to be your best route. This is assuming you have a very good credit score, a good debt-to-income ratio, and can afford additional credit. Debt settlement, credit counseling, and bankruptcy will negatively impact your credit to varying degrees. Also, if you are already delinquent, then getting out of debt in the fastest and most affordable way should be your goal.

Once you have resolved your debt, your debt-to-income ratio will be greatly improved, which may give you a tremendous amount of additional purchasing power. Also, while you can’t get back the money thrown away to interest or the lost opportunity to invest that money, you can get back a good credit score. This can be done relatively quickly with the right steps and responsible habits.

If you want to explore debt consolidation or debt relief options in Dallas, Houston, Austin, or anywhere in Texas, speak to a Texas Debt Specialist with Debt Redemption Texas Debt Relief today. Call: 800-971-4060 or visit debtredemption.com

Debt Redemption Texas Debt Relief Dallas

325 North St. Paul Street, Suite 3100, Dallas, TX 75201

Debt Redemption Texas Debt Relief Houston

363 N Sam Houston Pkwy E., Suite 1100, Houston, TX 77060

Debt Redemption Texas Debt Relief Austin

Chase Park, 7600 Chevy Chase Dr., Suite 300, Austin, TX 78752

This segment is paid for by Debt Redemption and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.