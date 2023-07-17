Call: (512) 686-1711 or visit affordabledebtconsolidation.com to speak to a Texas Debt Specialist to get Debt Relief with 40% lower fees than most out-of-state debt relief services. Affordable Debt Consolidation is 100% veteran-owned, rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau, and has been serving Texans for over 20 years.

Many Austin, Texas, residents have been coping with the high housing costs, inflation, and rising interest rates. Student loan payments are expected to come due over the next few months, further creating strain on many Texans who have drained through savings or used credit cards to help with living expenses. With two additional rate hikes expected, more and more Texans are struggling to pay credit card debt as national delinquency rates are rising at levels not seen in over a decade.

There are several options to consider when dealing with overwhelming credit card debt and personal loans. By qualifying for a debt consolidation loan, you may lock in a lower interest rate that will save you money on a monthly basis and allow you to pay the debt off sooner. Speaking to a Texas Debt Specialist with Affordable Debt Consolidation can help see if your financial profile and credit score fit the criteria most lenders are looking for when providing these loans. They will also help you to shop for the best loan through their affiliate platform of lenders.

Two additional non-bankruptcy options are available if a debt consolidation loan is not an option. One is a credit counseling program to reduce interest rates without a new loan. You make one monthly payment to the credit counselor, and the credit counselor distributes the money to your creditors. Many creditors will offer a lower fixed interest rate, but it is a hardship program, so you cannot continue to make charges on the debts.

Affordable Debt Consolidation’s Texas Debt Relief program is another option that is different compared to credit counseling. Rather than lowering the interest rates, your balances are negotiated and settled one at a time throughout a term of 24 to 48 months in many cases, depending on what you can afford. The monthly program payments are often less than half compared to making minimum payments, but this is also a hardship program that will have a negative impact on your credit rating. The good news is that since the program’s payments can be so much lower compared to minimum payments, you should be able to free up enough cash flow so that using credit is not needed while enrolled. Plus, the programs are short compared to most other options, so you can start rebuilding your credit relatively quickly once you graduate. Once all your debts are resolved, you should have a much better debt-to-income ratio, which can also contribute to improving your purchasing power.

No matter what method you use to resolve your debt, once your debt is eliminated, you should consider investing the money and earning interest rather than paying interest. Consider contributing more towards your retirement and speak to an investment professional to help secure your family’s financial future in these uncertain economic times. Getting out of high-interest credit card debt may be the start of the best financial decision you ever make. Start the process of becoming debt-free now by contacting Affordable Debt Consolidation at (512) 686-1711 for a free and no-obligation consultation. Save 40% compared to most out-of-state debt relief services and ask about the $1,000 lowest-fee guarantee.

