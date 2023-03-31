Married couple Mark and Jamie Kashirsky, cohost a true crime podcast called Death Do Us Part Podcast. Mark and Jamie live in Joliet Illinois and have two kids, Lia (16yrs) and Jaxon (9yrs). They cover cold and current cases from all over the world. They use their backgrounds to help give the facts and opinions of the cases they cover. Mark is a retired homicide detective and Jamie is a paramedic.

They will be performing a panel on the making of a true crime podcast at GalaxyCon in Austin Sept 1st-3rd 2023 at the Austin Convention Center.

On March 31st 2023, Mark and Jamie will be performing at C2E2 Comic Con in Chicago Illinois giving a panel on the making of a true crime. April 29th and April 30th 2023, Mark and Jamie will then be at the Vermont Sci-Fi and Fantasy Expo in Essex Junction Vermont giving their panel once again and also performing a live episode.