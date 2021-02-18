Dear Bachelor Nation: Mike Johnson Is Now An Austinite

Mike Johnson was hanging out at the NEW Moxy Austin-University on The Drag, and Rosie got a chance to sit (socially-distanced) and catch up with him.

Mike moved to Austin in September 2020, so he is brand-new to the city, but knows Texas by heart! Raised in Grand Prairie in the DFW area, Mike has also spent time in San Antonio with the Air Force. He intends to put roots down here in Austin, and has rented an apartment with another Bachelor alum, Connor Saeli.

Mike spends a lot of his time doing speaking engagements across the country, though the pandemic has kept him in Austin more for the past few months. He hasn’t spent any time on dating apps here in town, but he says he is single!

He is interested in getting to know his new city. Find Mike on Instagram or check out his website to learn more about what he might be up to next.

