  1. Sunshaped suncatcher – Create this project with things from around your home, and enjoy the beautiful sunshine through it to help you destress and relax.
  1. Learn more about the ancient Japanese technique of Suminagashi painting, which is a technique of painting on water to create marbleized effects on paper. It means “ink-floating”, which is how it makes you feel when you are doing this technique.
  1. Create a material decoupage on a canvas art project. This one is fun because there is no way possible to mess it up, you just need a canvas, paint, decoupage, and material.
  1. Cool off with a fun end-of-summer frozen yogurt FroYo-Cuterie board.

