February is Black History Month. Dan Christensen of DC Law joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry at the Texas State Capitol to not only honor Black History but also salute our veterans.

As Austin’s largest veteran-owned personal injury law firm, DC Law salutes our veterans every month and this month is no different.

Dan, do you have one person in particular you wanted to recognize?

“John R. Fox was a trailblazer in many ways. He was one of the first black officers to see combat in World War II, as a member of the 366th Infantry Regiment — a segregated unit for black soldiers that served as part of the 92nd Division, the only black infantry division to see combat in Europe during the war.”

“As we celebrate Black History Month, it’s important to remember the sacrifices and accomplishments of men like Fox, who faced discrimination and adversity.”

And Mr. Fox has a special connection to DC Law?

“That’s right. The legacy of John R. Fox lives on through his descendants, including his granddaughter Cassandra Charles, who is an employee at DC Law. As a veteran-owned personal injury law firm, it is a privilege to honor Fox’s memory and bring attention to his story. He serves as an inspiration and a reminder of the sacrifices that have been made for our country and the ongoing fight for equality.”

Saluting our veterans isn’t just a one-time thing for you Dan. You served and continue to give back to the veteran community.

“DC Law sponsors KXAN’s Salute To Service program, Service Dogs Inc, and many others.”

Learn more at TexasJustice.com/Community.

DC Law is the largest Austin-based person injury law firm in Texas.

This segment is paid for by DC Law and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.