DC LAW, Committed To Serving Its Clients, Its Staff, And The Community

As the city and county began to prepare for lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, DC Law worked hard to figure out a way to continue to provide quality customer service for its clients and at the same time secure the safety and wellbeing of its staff and clientele.

In the wake of the shelter in place order, DC Law staff have all moved to work remotely from the safety and security of their homes. To continue to maintain a high level of customer service and ensure the safety and security of its clients and staff we have taken the following steps:

Easy to use Video, and Phone conferencing system for interoffice meetings, client consultations, and meetings Quick and easy e-document signing sent by both email and text. A system in place to ensure all calls are answered or returned promptly. Multiple lines of inter-office open communication between all staff to permit the efficient flow of information re clients cases, and current projects.

These measures make it so easy for our current, and potential clients to receive the representation they deserve from the safety and comfort of their couch at home.

At the same time DC Law has hardened its commitment to supporting the community and truly stand together with the most vulnerable in our city. To help lift our community DC Law has pushed forward several charitable initiatives.

First, was our virtual donation drive that benefited AGE of Central Texas. AGE of Central Texas is a nonprofit that provides services to the most vulnerable in our community, the elderly. In our virtual donation drive we asked the community to come together to provide basic hygiene needs such as adult pull-ups and body wipes to the elderly served by AGE. At the end of the donation drive last week we managed to raise over 104 packages of adult pull-ups and 64 packages of body wipes.

In tandem with our Virtual Donation Drive, we have mobilized our IT department to begin refurbishing over 20 computers to be donated to Austin ISD to aid in their need to educate our children virtually.

