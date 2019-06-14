Day Trips Perfect for Dad

Father's Day is just around the corner and moms always know best.. From whiskey to baseball to barbecue, Allison Mack from Austin Moms has some perfect spots to help celebrate dad this weekend.

For your whiskey loving dad, Treaty Oak Distillery is crazy family-friendly. The distillery has a playscape, huge open field for playing, whiskey tastings, an amazing restaurant, and live music. Treat your dad at Treaty Oak Distillery! They are offering a Father’s Day brunch. Head to their website to get tickets!



For your sport’s loving dad, you might want to take him out to the ball game– head over to Houston and watch an Astros game. Astros are playing against theToronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. However, if Houston is a too far, head to Dell Diamond with the whole family and watch a Round Rock Express game. Round Rock Express will be taking onTacoma Rainiers on Father’s Day.

Now for your adventure loving dad, Hitting the outdoors is a great way to connect with the whole family and make endless memories. Enchanted Rock is a perfect place to hike, backpack and even camp. It’s not too far from Fredricksburg so it will make for a fun weekend getaway.

What better way to show your dad some love is hitting the road to grab some Texas Barbecue. Lockhart is known for some of the BEST barbecue and has 3 great options: Kreuz, Blacks, and Smitty’s Market. Plus, you can stop by the famous Texas Hatters who are known for their “Gus” hat from Lonesome Dove.

Have a happy Father’s Day Weekend! For events and more information head to Austinmo