Dawn’s Story: Breast Cancer Awareness With Advanced Pain Care

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and battling breast cancer is difficult, but it can be made easier when you have a great support team. Advanced Pain Care Operations Manager Dawn Ward joined us this morning to discuss her own personal battle.

Can you tell us a little about your diagnosis?

I was diagnosed with triple negative invasive ductal carcinoma stage 3 which is breast cancer. That was on July 14th of 2020. Of course it’s been a ton of doctor appointments, I had surgery just three days after my diagnosis, I had a port implanted and had some lymph nodes removed that did have cancer. I will eventually have a double mastectomy but right now I’m going through chemo. I’ve been on a 20 week chemo regiment and I’ve got 8 weeks left to go.

I know you’re also a new mom and there’s been so much to deal with, but we want to talk about your support system you have at Advanced Pain Care.

They’ve been so amazing. I’ve been with Advanced Pain Care for over 12 years and right now I’m the Operations Manager. They have been by my side the entire time and did a great fundraiser by selling t-shirts and the staff and different clinics asked if they could wear them to work and they decided to come up with “Dawn Day.” I was able to go into the clinics that day and see everyone come together and show me so much love and support it was a wonderful, wonderful day for me.

Why is it important to share your story with others?

I never really knew anyone with breast cancer. At my 6 week post-partum checkup my doctor did find a small lump and just thought it was a clogged milk duct. Looking back it’s something I should’ve taken more seriously. It’s so important to be aware and to know that it can happen.

For more information visit AustinPainDoctor.com.

Sponsored by Advanced Pain Care. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.