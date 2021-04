Knoxy Knox of "Set For Success" stopped by Studio 512 to talk about how important mindset is to successfully running a business. Her bottom line: no matter how airtight your business plan is, if you're not in the right headspace, eventually it will start to fail.

Knoxy says, "In my coaching, I am constantly helping people overcome their limiting beliefs, andhelping them reframe their perspective on life and how it relates to business, because itis all related."