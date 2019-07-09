Dating Site Data: Men In Austin Are 549% More Likely To Ghost You

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

We’ve got dating app drama deep in the heart of Texas! If you’ve tried dating sites like the Hinge Plenty of Fish, Tinder, OkCupid or Match.com – you may already know this info.

Based on data from the recent Singles in America Survey, Match.com reported that men in Austin are 549% more likely than other cities to “ghost” you when you are dating them.

They’re also more likely to “Breadcrumb” you. What is breadcrumbing??

We got this definition from Today.com: “Breadcrumbing basically means not being super interested in someone, but continuing to lead someone on,” said Bela Gandhi, founder the of Smart Dating Academy and a dating and relationship expert. “It’s leading somebody on with no intent of following through.” Read the full story here.

Of all the people Match surveyed in Austin, 65% said they’ve breadcrumbed, 75% said they’d ghosted someone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss