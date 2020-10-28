Dating Do’s & Don’ts During A Pandemic From H4M Matchmaker Tammy Shaklee

Tammy Shaklee, Founder and Certified Matchmaker at H4M joined Steph and Rosie to discuss dating in the age of the Coronavirus. Tammy covered topics from how to meet your match to maintaining a relationship while quarantining.

She also had some great virtual date night ideas that can be found below.

Virtual Walking Trails Around the World –

Moraine Lake in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

Pyramids of Giza, Egypt

Wailea Beach Path, Hawaii

If you love to work out on the regular and are the active type you might like these online class offerings:

ClassPass – https://classpass.com/

CorePower Yoga – https://www.corepoweryogaondemand.com/keep-up-your-practice

9Round (kickboxing) – https://www.9round.com/

Pure Barre – https://www.facebook.com/pg/PureBarreGO/videos/

Peloton – https://www.onepeloton.com/app

Want to learn to cook like a five-star chef or mix drinks like your favorite bartender? Check out content from cruise lines, such as Holland America Line’s HAL@HOME series. –

For the musical lovers amongst us, Broadway Direct allows theater lovers to stream the classics. For more information click here

Tour these worldwide and national museums virtually:

Guggenheim Museum, NYC

National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC

Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam

Find a virtual, exhilarating thrill at these amusement parks:

Disney – https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/topics/magic-moments-fun-and-play/

Universal Studios – https://www.forbes.com/sites/julietremaine/2020/03/26/universal-studios-at-home-bring-immersive-rides-and-magical-wizard-food-to-you/#11e803db1b4b

Venture into a sweet escape – escape room that is:

Spy Apprentice Escape Digital “Escape Room” Adventure – click here

Travel to Africa for a safari without leaving your couch. Check out some of the areas below in which you can tour and click here for more info

Tau Waterhole

Tembe Elephant Park

Singita

Take a trip to the zoo from the comfort of your own home! Zoos, like the San Diego Zoo and Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

