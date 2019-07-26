Dating Do’s and Don’ts with Dr. Viviana Coles

Dr. Viviana Coles of Lifetime’s Married at First Sight visited us in the studio to give us her big do’s and don’ts for dating!

According to Dr. Coles…

Stop relying solely on first impressions.

Don’t let nerves or a long day or bad lighting keep you from really going someone a solid chance. Bring a positive disposition and a smile.

People are attracted to those who enjoy life, shake off the negativity before going on a date! Feel yourself!

Self confidence is super sexy, investing in your appearance can give you that added swagger that will make someone notice you.

You can find more of Dr. Coles’ tips and tricks, and even schedule an appointment with her at her website, www.HoustonRelationshipTherapy.com.