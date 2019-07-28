Dating Do’s and Don’ts with Dr. Viviana Coles

The amount of swimsuits out there are endless, so how do you decide what's the best look, color, and shape? How about seeing it walk down the runway in your own backyard? Swim Week ATX is bringing Austin the best of the best when it comes to experts on swimwear. They provide top swim designers a world class platform to showcase their collections. By curating uique events, they combine fashion, music, art, culture and philanthropy.

The first event is "Fit With Cambrie" with model Cambrie Schroder. She is known for her healthy lifestyle and will be having a workout class in which she promises smoothies, cute pictures, tanning, and available merchandise! This event will be on August 1st at 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Waller Creek Boathouse.