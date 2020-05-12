Date Night DIY Wood Working With Abby Ruston

Abby Ruston of Ruston Creations shared her virtual workshop DIY with Steph and shared how anyone can make their own charcuterie/cutting board come to life!

The workshop includes the tools and supplies needs plus the piece of wood you’ll be working with and virtual instruction from Abby. The supplies are delivered to your door contact free and the workshop is interactive and great for almost anyone- no wood working experience is needed!

You can still join Abby’s upcoming workshop this Saturday, May 16th at 6pm. To participate just email Abby at aaruston@gmail.com or send her a message on Instagram @Abby_Ruston. In addition to this workshop she also posts other upcoming events on her Instagram page.

If you want to order a mini squirrel table or speak with her about a custom order you can email her or check out her designs at RustonCreations.com