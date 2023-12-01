December is all about sparkle, and there’s a really fun community event coming up that not only has some razzle dazzle, it also benefits a great cause. Center for Child Protection board member, Amanda Bonilla, and event co-chair, Stephanie Coultress O’Neill, joined Studio 512 to talk about Dancing With The Stars Austin.

“Dancing with the Stars Austin is back for its 17th annual night of show-stopping entertainment, and we want you to join the fun! This ever-so-popular event is the perfect opportunity to raise awareness for your brand and support a great cause. It’s happening at the JW Marriott in downtown Austin on Saturday, December 9th at 6 p.m.

“The Center for Child Protection helps young victims of abuse tell their story and begin the healing process. We provide forensic, medical and therapy services to children during the investigation and intervention process and continuing education to Travis County to help end the cycle of child abuse. Dancing With The Stars Austin is our biggest fundraiser of the year; last year we raised $1.8 million dollars to protect Austin kids.”

Buy tickets now at DancingATX.com, and learn more about the mission of the Center for Child Protection at CenterForChildProtection.org.

