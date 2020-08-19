Dance Your Way All Over Latin America With Esquina Tango

Seeking to share their love for dance, Esquina Tango is a non-profit organization and cultural center established in 2006 that strives to provide the Austin community with a unique dance experience as well as cultural awareness of Latin American countries.

Through a lot of hard work, labor, and community love, they converted an old church building that was located in East Austin and practically falling apart into a tango studio. Intentionally they chose East Austin because it is one of the most culturally rich and diverse neighborhoods of Austin, in addition to keeping accessibility easy for the underserved to have the opportunity to join their community.

Esquina Tango started out as a tango studio, but with time, their interests and passions led it to become the cultural center that it is today, hosting a variety of community events focused on Argentine and other Latin American cultures, offering Spanish and Portuguese language classes, and providing a unique variety of Latin dance classes such as Tango, Samba, and Salsa Aerobics.

Due to COVID-19 classes are currently via Zoom Video or Facebook Live and all classes are 100% by donation.

You can find the full schedule and more details on their website and make sure to give them a follow on social media @EsquinaTango.