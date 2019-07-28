DANCE FOR FREE: Ballet Austin’s Gearing Up For 12th Annual Free Day of Dance

Get ready to let loose and have fun on Sunday, August 25.

Whether you have danced before, or have never danced a step in your life, Come Dance is designed for all dance levels and is your opportunity to sample a variety of our dance classes to find your fit!

Free dance classes during Come Dance include: Ballet, Bollywood, Cardio Dance, Cardio Hip Hop, Contemporary Dance, Flamenco, Hip Hop, Hawaiian Dance, Jazz Funk, Jazz Fusion, Tap, West African and more.

Come Dance! attendees can also participate in drawings for prizes, such as free dance and fitness classes and tickets to upcoming Ballet Austin performances. Have fun in the photo booth, and experience the joy that dance brings to all ages.

Ballet Austin’s Come Dance! is one of Austin’s favorite FREE dance events, with approximately 2,000 participants each year.

WHAT: COME DANCE – 12th Annual Free Day of Dance at Ballet Austin

WHEN: Sunday, August 25, 1:00pm-5:45pm

Doors open at 12:30pm

Classes begin at 1:00pm and at the top of every hour

Final classes begin at 5:00pm

WHERE: Ballet Austin’s Butler Dance Education Center, 501 W. 3rd St. 78701

AGES: Classes are geared towards adults and teens, but all ages are welcome. Bring the entire family. Children under 12 should be accompanied by an adult

COST: FREE for all participants!

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 512-501-8704 or visit https://balletaustin.org/dance-fitness/come-dance