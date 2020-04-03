Dance Daybreak With DJ CASS&RA

DJ CASS&RA is keeping the tunes coming while we’re all at home, to keep moods boosted!
Right now she’s available for booking for the following services:
- private online dance parties
- private piano / DJ / theory / composition lessons
- curating spotify playlists for anything (dance, parties, happy hours, fitness, private events, walks, yoga, meditation…)
- creating original mixes for anything
- creating original music for anything
- private small business or musician consulting + mentoring
- for couples looking to book a wedding DJ, I am offering 10% off my packages if booked between now and July 2020
As of right now, her schedule on Instagram is:
Mondays @ Noon ~ Mindful Meditation, led by Collette Hill ~ 20 minute meditation + she has partnered with Thunderbird Bar who is giving away a bar per “viewer/attendee” of the meditation on Instagram.
Wednesdays @ Noon ~ Piano Playtime, with pals ~ Cassie goes back and forth for about 30 minutes with another local musician in Austin discussing and playing tunes they love.
Fridays @ Noon ~ Dance Daybreak ~ mini-dance party to break up your day and celebrate YOU!
In addition, she’s teamed up with Collette Hill, a local yoga instructor who she has been performing live with for over 3 years at Wanderlust Yoga and beyond, to curate playlists to her live free yoga classes on Zoom:
- Mondays + Wednesdays @ 6:30p
- Tuesdays + Thursdays @ Noon
- Saturdays @ 10a
If anyone wants to join, they can email Cassie at hello@soundsbycassandra.com and she’ll add them to the mailing list to receive the Zoom links.
They also have pre-recorded some of their “Express Vinyasa Flow” sets for Castle Hill Fitness, available on YouTube:
- Collette Hill + DJ CASS&RA Present: Express Vinyasa – 30-min Flow
- Collette Hill + DJ CASS&RA Present: Express Vinyasa – Hip Openers
So far everything is free, just tips / donations are loved: https://venmo.com/cassieshankman.