Dance Daybreak With DJ CASS&RA

DJ CASS&RA is keeping the tunes coming while we’re all at home, to keep moods boosted!

Right now she’s available for booking for the following services:

private online dance parties

private piano / DJ / theory / composition lessons

curating spotify playlists for anything (dance, parties, happy hours, fitness, private events, walks, yoga, meditation…)

creating original mixes for anything

creating original music for anything

private small business or musician consulting + mentoring

for couples looking to book a wedding DJ, I am offering 10% off my packages if booked between now and July 2020

As of right now, her schedule on Instagram is:

Mondays @ Noon ~ Mindful Meditation, led by Collette Hill ~ 20 minute meditation + she has partnered with Thunderbird Bar who is giving away a bar per “viewer/attendee” of the meditation on Instagram.

Wednesdays @ Noon ~ Piano Playtime, with pals ~ Cassie goes back and forth for about 30 minutes with another local musician in Austin discussing and playing tunes they love.

Fridays @ Noon ~ Dance Daybreak ~ mini-dance party to break up your day and celebrate YOU!

In addition, she’s teamed up with Collette Hill, a local yoga instructor who she has been performing live with for over 3 years at Wanderlust Yoga and beyond, to curate playlists to her live free yoga classes on Zoom:

Mondays + Wednesdays @ 6:30p

Tuesdays + Thursdays @ Noon

Saturdays @ 10a

If anyone wants to join, they can email Cassie at hello@soundsbycassandra.com and she’ll add them to the mailing list to receive the Zoom links.

They also have pre-recorded some of their “Express Vinyasa Flow” sets for Castle Hill Fitness, available on YouTube:

Collette Hill + DJ CASS&RA Present: Express Vinyasa – 30-min Flow

Collette Hill + DJ CASS&RA Present: Express Vinyasa – Hip Openers

So far everything is free, just tips / donations are loved: https://venmo.com/cassieshankman.