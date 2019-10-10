Dance At Diwali At The Domain With South Asian Austin Moms

Diwali, the festival of lights, is coming up! South Asian Austin Moms are hosting Diwali At The Domain to celebrate — and you’re invited. Parul Mehta of SAAM brought some fun into the studio, with dancers from the Navrus School of Performing Arts, to show us what this event is all about!

You can join in at the event, happening at The Domain on Sunday, October 20th.

Parul says, “Our Board members are all women of colors who are doing this to bring city, families and communities together and celebrate regardless of differing backgrounds and religions. Dance is an integral part of Indian culture and dancing is an integral part of celebrating with family, friends and community. Anyone who wants to helps us to bring city together, through dance, music, education or events, please contact us to know how to be a part of it. “

Learn more about other cultural events with South Asian Austin Moms by following them on Facebook and Instagram, @SouthAsianAustinMoms, or check them out online at www.southasianaustinmoms.com.