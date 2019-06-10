Dam That Cancer And Paddle

June 10th, 2019 marks the10th annual Flatwater Foundation fundraising event– TYLER’S Dam That Cancer. Two-hundred people will be paddling 21-miles on Lake Austin from the Mansfield Dam to the Tom Miller Dam in hopes of raising one-million dollars.

Flatwater Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides access to mental health services for those in need affected by cancer. Founder, Mark Garza started the organization after he received heart breaking news when his father was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer. A friend of his gifted him a paddle board in hopes of him getting out on the water and clearing his mind. He found himself waking up early and hitting the water and it aided as a coping mechanism. He later came up with an idea of paddling from dam to dam to get people to simply ask why.

Central Texans are connecting with the community, paddling with a purpose, and saying DAM THAT CANCER. For more information, you can go to www.flatwaterfoundation.org. The total money raised will help families in need of therapy.