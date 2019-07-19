Daiquiri-Making Contest With Péché

It’s National Daiquiri Day! Clay Evans with Péché stopped by Studio 512 for a little light-hearted competition as to who can make the best daiquiri using Péché’s famous recipe.

Meaning sin in French, Péché is distinctly Austin’s first absinthe bar and has been serving craft cocktails and classic French fare for over 10 years. Péché brings the ethic and mystery of the old world to life, making it a gem of Austin’s downtown.

You can learn more about Péché in person at 208 W 4th Street. For more information, go to www.pecheaustin.com.