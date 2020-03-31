Daily Joy: Tuesday, March 31st

Do you know someone who is shining some light into the community during these difficult times? Make sure you send your ideas to us, Studio512@KXAN.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Yard Signs That Are Spreading Joy

Central Texans are creating signs that spread a little hope and encouragement to their neighbors.

Free Dog Therapy E-Visits

Do you know someone who is feeling lonely while they’re stuck in their house or hospital room? Looking for a guest speaker for your digital classroom? Would your kids enjoy story time with a basset hound? You can sign up for an online therapy dog visit with Divine Canine Bailey the Therapy Hound by visiting baileythetherapyhound.com.

Local Teens Are Finding Ways To Stay Entertained During Quarantine

Studio 512 is here to connect with you and our community, sharing stories that uplift and brighten your day. For more, go to www.Studio512tv.com and give us a follow on social media @Studio512tv.