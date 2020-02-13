D.I.Y. Succulent Heart Terrariums With Figment Creative

Figment Creative stopped by the studio to make succulent heart terrariums. Terrariums are a great tool for discussing propagation, photosynthesis, drainage, ecosystems and more.

Create a closed terrarium or greenhouse by using a clear-plastic soda bottle sawed off, mason jar, or glass bowl…Be creative.

Materials Needed To Make The Succulent Heart Terrariums: Heart candy dish Rocks Succulent planting soil Variety of small succulent plants Fish tank rocks Plastic toy dinosaurs

Instructions:

Purchase some cute shallow heart vases. Place a few rocks at the bottom to help with drainage. Add a layer of succulent planting soil. Plant a variety of succulents. Cover the dirt with your chosen color of fish tank rocks. This gives it a fun pop of color. Find a plastic dinosaur that wants to live in your heart shaped garden.

