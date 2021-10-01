Cyber Security: Protect Your Business From Phishing, Social Hacking And More With Diggio

If you own or manage a business, then you know that managing IT correctly is complicated and time-consuming. Diggio is here to carry that burden so that you and your employees can focus on the work you do best.

Tanner Smith, CEO of Diggio, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about cyber security and how to protect yourself and your business.

What is the most common security threat to people today?

“Social Hacking. In business, this often presents itself in the form of phishing emails: emails that look like they’re from a legitimate source. For example, Microsoft asking you to reset your password, but is, in fact, a request from hackers. In our personal lives, this can be hackers who make fake Facebook or Instagram accounts trying to trick us into friending them and ultimately giving them personal information.”

How do you protect yourself from this?

“It’s all about paying attention. When you receive an email, always look at the ‘from’ email address. Not the name of the person, but the actual email address. Many people don’t realize the “name” field in an email address is completely customizable. The email address itself is a little harder to fake. If an email ever asks you to click a link or reset a password, it should raise red flags and you should be extra diligent about applying context to the email. Does your CEO often send you requests to wire money? Did you request a password reset from that site?”

Are there ways you can verify that someone is who they say they are?

“My first step is to always take the email within context. If it’s a response to a question I asked in a previous email or is giving me information rather than requesting me to take an action, it’s usually safe. If the email is asking me to do something — click a link, make an introduction to a colleague, send a wire transfer, I immediately take these steps:

I look at the ‘from’ email address, particularly everything after the ‘@’ symbol in the email. For example, my email is t*****@diggio.com. I know @diggio.com is the address my company sends emails from. Often phishing emails come from weird addresses such as @1284.sn3sk.com — something unintelligible. If the hackers are really clever, they’ll sometimes subtly misspell the domain. Like using one ‘g’ in Diggio instead of two. If there are links in the email, I hover my mouse over it to see where the URL goes before I click it. If the link says it’s a link to Yahoo news, I expect the URL of that link to take me to ‘https://news.yahoo.com.’ If I get a password reset request from anyone, or am in any way suspicious of the email, I don’t click the link in the email. I open my web browser and go type in the site address on my own. I NEVER reset a password through an email unless I just requested a password reset.”

Where can people learn more about keeping their business technology assets and processes secure?

