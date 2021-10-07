Cyber Security: How To Protect Your Business From A Ransomware Attack With Diggio

If you own or manage a business, then you know that managing IT correctly is complicated and time-consuming. Diggio is here to carry that burden so that you and your employees can focus on the work you do best.

Tanner Smith, CEO of Diggio, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about cyber security and how to protect yourself and your business.

We hear about Ransomware attacks in the news a lot. What exactly is a Ransomware attack?

“A ransomware attack usually starts with a phishing email — an email someone opens that looks legitimate but isn’t. When the link is clicked, a small program downloads and runs on your computer that encrypts all the files on your machine making your computer unusable. It can then install itself on all of the other computers in your network and do the same to them, which can bring a company large and small to its knees.”

Why do people do this?

“When your data is encrypted, that’s the equivalent of locking the data in a safe. The only person who can access the data is the person with the combination to that safe. Hackers sell their victims the combination to the safe in exchange for a large sum of money, which is usually a sliding scale depending on how big your company is or how valuable the hackers consider the data to be. For a single personal machine, the ransom may be as low as $100. For a large company, it can be millions. The difficulties and time involved in getting the data restored oftentimes make it worth paying this ransom, so it’s very profitable to the hacker. For people who don’t back up their data, it’s often impossible to get the data back unless you pay up.”

Is it possible to protect myself from this?

“I see it as largely a two-step process: prevention, and planning for the worst. In terms of prevention, always be diligent about emails you open and links you click. The internet is the wild west — trust no one. You should also always keep your systems updated. Those pesky Microsoft or Apple updates that constantly annoy us are actually important. They fix security bugs that hackers have previously discovered and exploited in your system. When an update is released, it’s an announcement to the world that there’s a bug, so cyber-criminals immediately start building tools to exploit it. The longer you leave your system unpatched, the more of these tools hackers have time to create to take advantage of that bug.”

“Prevention is key, but you should also have a plan on what you’ll do if and when you are attacked. It’s key to always have backups or your data that aren’t connected to your computer system. For example, if you back up to an external hard drive, have a rotation where you always have a hard drive that isn’t plugged in. There are also really good and inexpensive online backup programs, such as Backblaze, for personal use. For business use, it’s best to reach out to a company like Diggio because the backup process is more complex.”

Where can people learn more about keeping their business technology assets and processes secure?

