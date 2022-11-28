With Thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror, we can safely say that this is not a drill: the holidays are really happening!

Cheryl Kramer Kaye, the beauty director at NextTribe.com, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the best of the holiday season, including amazing gifts, party looks, and the self-care you’re going to need.

Kramer Kaye discussed a Cyber Monday deal that will keep you hydrated both inside and out, what we can do to hydrate the skin on your body, how we can help decompress, how to get glammed up at home, and something everyone needs before they head out the door.

Deals include:

OLAY x Stanley 40 oz. Adventure Quencher Tumbler, available exclusively at Olay.com with a $100 purchase

Olay Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid, $7.99, available at Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS, and Family Dollar

Shikohin Onsen Bath Tablets, $34 for 3, available at Shikohin.com

Beachwaver B1, $69; Heat Protectant Hairspray + Dry Shampoo, $22; accessories, $4-$18, each available at Beachwaver.com

Secret Weightless Dry Spray, $6.49, available at food, drug, and mass retailers

Learn more about Cheryl Kramer Kaye at NextTribe.com.

This segment is paid for by NextTribe.com and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.