Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week. This week we are featuring Molly from Austin Animal Center.

Molly is a "Classic Canine," which means she’s a senior dog who receives a little extra support from her volunteer buddies. She has the floppiest, most wonderful ears that fly around when she plays or when she's catching treats in the air. She’s a sassy, playful, confident little character, and she knows basic commands like Sit, Down, Paw, Stay. She’s an active senior with great energy and agility. When she’s tired from playing fetch, tug of war, or wrestling with a doggy friend, she likes to take long naps by her human’s side.