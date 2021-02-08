Cute Cookies & More For Valentine’s Day At Nate’s Baked Goods & Coffee

On Valentine’s week, Nate’s Baked Goods & Coffee will be stocked with hand-decorated cute, quirky, and fun Valentine’s cookies! They may not all have “sweet” sayings, but these sugar cookies are a work of art. Order an assorted ½ dozen box for curbside pickup ($28) by calling the shop at 512-220-0462 or emailing nate@natesbakedaustin.com by Wednesday, February 10th, OR just pop by the bakery to mix and match your own!

Breakfast in Bed or Candlelight Dinner: choose your own adventure! It’s a good thing that Valentine’s Day falls on a Saturday because you can stay in bed with the Nate’s Baked Goods & Coffee “Breakfast in Bed” meal that features items like handmade quiche, heart-shaped biscuits with cinnamon butter, and chocolate-dipped local strawberries! They even have a gluten-free menu.

If you prefer a candlelight dinner, Nate’s will be offering three meal options: filet mignon, Hill Country quail, or prawn and scallop skewers – served with the tastiest of side dishes and of course mind-blowing sweets and desserts. Get your orders in by Tuesday, February 9th at 4pm. Text 512-922-0037, Call 512-220-0462, or Email nate@natesbakedaustin.com. Full menu online at natesbakedaustin.com

