Custom Cookies, Cakes & More At Pink Sugar Cupcakery This Valentine’s Day

The calories don’t count when they’re filled with love! Shelesa “Sugar” Tennon of Pink Sugar Cupcakery spent some time with Studio 512 talking about how she’s pivoted business in the past year, and what she’s up to next.

Sugar does custom cakes and cookies (including ones with your face), and her red velvet cupcake heart with treats on top is to die for! She also offers virtual teambuilders and classes.

You can check out Pink Sugar Cupcakery on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat @PinkSugarAustin or place an order for some delicious desserts at www.PinkSugarATX.com.