Curbside Pick Up With TLC Austin

TLC is practicing social distancing with curbside pickup. For those that do pop inside, they have a designated to-go area for 1 person at a time. TLC employee’s are constantly washing hands, changing gloves and sanitizing doors, surfaces and our to-go tablets.

How To Order:

Step 1: Visit tlcaustin.com. Click Order Online.
Step 2: Choose your pick up time and date. You can choose ASAP or a future time.
Step 3: Place your order. Don’t forget you can order drinks from the bar!
Step 4: When you arrive to pick up your order, pull up in front or to the side of TLC and give them a call at (512) 580- 0971. An employee will come out with your fresh foo

Family Packs:

Family Pack 1 – Serves 4-5 $82 Includes Boil with Snow Crab, Shrimp & Sausage in Citrus Pepper with Lemon Garlic Butter + Caesar Salad + Andouille & Cheddar Hush Puppies + Classic Mac & Cheese

Family Pack 2 – Serves 4-5 $72 Includes a DKR & Bubba Sandwich + Chicken Tenders + Bacon Wrapped Shrimp + Caesar Salad + Andouille & Cheddar Hush Puppies + Classic Mac & Cheese

Family Pack 3 – Serves 2-3 $45 Includes Boil with Shrimp in Citrus Pepper with Lemon Garlic Butter + Caesar Salad + Classic Mac & Cheese

TLC Margarita Kit $48
375ml Bottle of Tequila and Our Jalapeno-Infused Margarita Mix Served in a Keepsake Mason Jar

They are currently open daily from 12pm-8pm (9pm Thursday-Saturday). For more information go to www.TLCAustin.com and check them out on social media @TLCAustin.

