Curb The Learning ‘Summer Slide’ With Kumon Math And Reading

Kumon Instructor Amber Stephens spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert about Kumon Math & Reading in the Austin area and how their classes and schedule can help curb the “summer slide.”

How can Kumon help students this summer?

“In regular years, students have summer slide, where they forget skills they learned over the school year. Combine that with the pandemic and the last year’s school situation, and the routine of Kumon really helps families have a routine of working on math and reading every day. Kumon is a seven-day of the week program, two days students work with us — either in person or virtually — and on the other five days, the students practice their skills on their homework.”

Why is homework important?

“It’s a daily investment to build a strong foundation in math and reading. I call it a ‘vitamin mentality.’ We don’t take all our vitamins for the week on Sundays, we take them daily, so each day our bodies have beneficial input. Math and reading skills are the same way — if we practice math or reading for 20-30 minutes each day, the long-term benefit of that helps our academic skills tremendously.”

What do parents like best about Kumon?

“Kumon helps instill some sort of learning routine, which can be a challenge over the summer. We continue to develop valuable study skills like focus, organization, and independence. When Mr. Kumon created the program in the 1950s, he described it as the “kindest method of instruction.” Partly, that is because of the logical steps in the curriculum and the other part is the solid foundation we help students build or strengthen when they enroll.”

This segment is paid for by Kumon and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.