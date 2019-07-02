Cupping With Brooke Taylor Acupuncture

It’s the trend that got everyone googling athletes in the last Olympics and it’s been the talk of town on the Red Carpet at major Hollywood events as its popularity has grown amongst major celebs.

We’re talking about cupping, and it can be a lifesaver for sore muscles! Steph recently got the details from Brooke Taylor, Owner of Brooke Taylor Acupuncture.

What is cupping? According to Brooke it’s when a therapist will mobilize blood flow through the placement of cups to promote the healing of a broad range of ailments. Cupping employs negative pressure (decompression) through cups that create suction, release rigidity, and lift connective tissues to increase circulation and oxygenation.

