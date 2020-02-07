Live Now
Plane carrying Americans from Wuhan, China arrives in San Antonio amid coronavirus scare

Cupids Party Mix Recipe

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Maggie Callahan with Maggie Louise Confections stopped by with her family party mix, perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Strawberry White Chocolate Party Mix Recipe:
 1.5 cups Rice Chex
1.5 cups Corn Chex
1.5 cups Cheerios
2 cups Pretzel Sticks, small, broken into pieces
1 bar Ruby Chocolate, chopped
1.5 cups Dried Strawberry Slices
1/2 cup Dark Chocolate Crispy Pearls
1/4 tsp Salt
2.5 cups White Chocolate, melted

INSTRUCTIONS:
Combine cereals, pretzel sticks (broken), ruby chocolate (chopped), strawberry slices, dark chocolate crispy pearls, and salt in a large bowl.
Pour melted white chocolate over cereal mixture and stir until the mixture is evenly coated in chocolate.
Spread the mixture out onto a sheet of parchment paper, in a thin even layer, and let sit until chocolate hardens and enjoy!

Maggie is hosting a Galentine’s Pop-Up featuring ATX women-owned business on Saturday, Feb. 8th from 3-6pm.

Check out Maggie Louise Confections hand-painted, gourmet chocolates at 1017 East 6th Street or visit them online for more details at www.maggielouiseconfections.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss