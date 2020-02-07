Cupids Party Mix Recipe

Maggie Callahan with Maggie Louise Confections stopped by with her family party mix, perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Strawberry White Chocolate Party Mix Recipe:

1.5 cups Rice Chex

1.5 cups Corn Chex

1.5 cups Cheerios

2 cups Pretzel Sticks, small, broken into pieces

1 bar Ruby Chocolate, chopped

1.5 cups Dried Strawberry Slices

1/2 cup Dark Chocolate Crispy Pearls

1/4 tsp Salt

2.5 cups White Chocolate, melted

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine cereals, pretzel sticks (broken), ruby chocolate (chopped), strawberry slices, dark chocolate crispy pearls, and salt in a large bowl.

Pour melted white chocolate over cereal mixture and stir until the mixture is evenly coated in chocolate.

Spread the mixture out onto a sheet of parchment paper, in a thin even layer, and let sit until chocolate hardens and enjoy!

Maggie is hosting a Galentine’s Pop-Up featuring ATX women-owned business on Saturday, Feb. 8th from 3-6pm.

Check out Maggie Louise Confections hand-painted, gourmet chocolates at 1017 East 6th Street or visit them online for more details at www.maggielouiseconfections.com.