Cupids Party Mix Recipe

Maggie Callahan with Maggie Louise Confections stopped by with her family party mix, perfect for Valentine’s Day.
Strawberry White Chocolate Party Mix Recipe:
1.5 cups Rice Chex
1.5 cups Corn Chex
1.5 cups Cheerios
2 cups Pretzel Sticks, small, broken into pieces
1 bar Ruby Chocolate, chopped
1.5 cups Dried Strawberry Slices
1/2 cup Dark Chocolate Crispy Pearls
1/4 tsp Salt
2.5 cups White Chocolate, melted
INSTRUCTIONS:
Combine cereals, pretzel sticks (broken), ruby chocolate (chopped), strawberry slices, dark chocolate crispy pearls, and salt in a large bowl.
Pour melted white chocolate over cereal mixture and stir until the mixture is evenly coated in chocolate.
Spread the mixture out onto a sheet of parchment paper, in a thin even layer, and let sit until chocolate hardens and enjoy!
Maggie is hosting a Galentine’s Pop-Up featuring ATX women-owned business on Saturday, Feb. 8th from 3-6pm.
Check out Maggie Louise Confections hand-painted, gourmet chocolates at 1017 East 6th Street or visit them online for more details at www.maggielouiseconfections.com.