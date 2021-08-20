Crux Family Fun Day Returns With Free Climbing Passes

Local climbing gym and wellness hub Crux Climbing Center is hosting its annual Family Fun Day—a celebration in tandem with The North Face’s Global Climbing Day—this Saturday, August 21, 2021. Families are invited to join Crux for a day of free climbing before school picks back up.

  • When: Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. 
  • Where: Crux Climbing Center’s South and Central locations
  • Cost: FREE, reservations required 

Family Fun Day started to provide an affordable option for families to experience the joy and connection of indoor climbing. In past years, Crux celebrated Global Climbing Day by offering discounted passes to the local community members. This year, Crux is taking it a step further by allowing families to enjoy the facility for free. The event is open to everyone in the community and not exclusive to members

CC: Crux Climbing Center

Masks are required at both Crux facilities at all times. For more information on Crux Climbing Center and Family Fun Day visit CruxClimbingCenter.com

