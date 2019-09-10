Cruise For A Cause At Wolf Ranch Town Center

Cruisin’ For A Cause Kicks off on Sunday, September 22nd at 10 a.m. at Wolf Ranch Town Center in Georgetown. The event is free, but donations are welcome. All proceeds go to the PTSD Foundation of America.

The PTSD Foundation of America provides hope and healing for the unseen wounds of war. For more information on their cause, go to ptsdusa.org.

