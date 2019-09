Toast + Timber, DIY Creative Workshop is a paint and sip studio where they teach you how to sand, stain, and paint unique projects out of wood.

No need to have Picasso skills with our creative and attentive workshop instructors!

At Toast + Timber, you’ll get crafty, have an experience you’ll never forget, and bring home something you are proud of.

Join them for the Kids Kraft Event: Saturday, September 14th 2019 @ 10am – 11:30am

More info here: https://www.toastandtimber.com/