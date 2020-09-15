Creative In The Time Of COVID: Rebel Cheese Creates New Production Kitchen

Like many “mom and pop” restaurants in Austin, Rebel Cheese Vegan Deli & Wine Shop has been affected by COVID, and husband and wife team Kirsten Maitland and Fred Zwar have had to get creative on more than one occasion. When COVID hit and restaurants began scaling back, they immediately began looking at ways to cut costs as well as increase sales, and they discovered a space in east Austin that would triple their storage capacity and save them $600/month.

Their new facility houses 1,000 square foot walk-in refrigerator that will act as a cheese cave for an estimated 5,000 pounds of cheese. Allowing them to increase production for online ordering and shipping.

Rebel Cheese has everything from vegan cheese plates, soups, sandwiches, salad, vegan meats, and gourmet groceries from around the world!









Everything is 100-percent plant-based — right down to a selection of artisan cheeses! The restaurant even won Culture Map Austin’s, “Best New Restaurant” Tastemaker Award!

Join them at a virtual cheese tasting on Wednesday, September 30th, from 7-8 pm.

Rebel Cheese is not open for dine-in. However, they are open for takeout and contactless delivery within a 5-mile radius. Check out their full menu HERE.