Creative Holiday Gift Ideas From Shop With Style

Shop With Style’s Amy Sewell stopped by Studio 512 with creative gift ideas for everyone on your holiday list.

Pelican Go G40 Charge Case

Protect your smartphone and keep it charged at the same time. Great for people who are active outdoors.

MORE INFO: www.pelican.com



Family Yearbook

Photo books are a popular way to present photos from weddings, vacations, etc. For the last 10 years, I have created an annual “family yearbook” that chronicles everyone’s year. Create one book and print a copy for each branch of the family – and your shopping is done!

MORE INFO: www.shutterfly.com

Game Consoles

A great gift for the whole family!

MORE INFO: www.gamestop.com

“Country Music” or “Downton Abbey” Boxed Sets

Music lovers will enjoy a boxed set of Ken Burns’ new “Country Music” film, and “Downton Abbey” fans will love having the complete iconic series on DVD.

MORE INFO: www.shop.pbs.org

Sponsored by Shop With Style. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.