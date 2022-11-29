DIY Craft Expert Tisa Jackson Teams with Michaels to Shares Tips for Creating Fun & Memorable Holiday Crafts
It has often been said that the best gifts go from ‘made with love’ to ‘I love it.’ That’s the focus of this unique and timely interview with super craft expert Tisa Jackson, who is teaming up with Michaels to share some timely DIY ideas for making this a special holiday season. Tisa shares her easy-to-understand methods for creating everything from wonderful wreaths to original ornaments to creative cards to many kinds of delightful decorations. Learn why there is no better time to ‘make’ the Holidays with Michaels.
DIY HOLIDAY CELEBRATION INSPIRATION INCLUDES:
‘MAKE’ THE HOLIDAY — Crafty décor trends and decorations for home
WINTER WORKSHOPS — Online classes to learn the DIY to create special gifts
BIG TREE SPREE — Get terrific trees for 50% off
DIY SPECIALs — Learn about Black Friday savings and periodic sales and deals
LABOR OF LOVE — Why everyone can produce meaningful gifts
For more information visit Michaels.com
