DIY Craft Expert Tisa Jackson Teams with Michaels to Shares Tips for Creating Fun & Memorable Holiday Crafts

It has often been said that the best gifts go from ‘made with love’ to ‘I love it.’ That’s the focus of this unique and timely interview with super craft expert Tisa Jackson, who is teaming up with Michaels to share some timely DIY ideas for making this a special holiday season. Tisa shares her easy-to-understand methods for creating everything from wonderful wreaths to original ornaments to creative cards to many kinds of delightful decorations. Learn why there is no better time to ‘make’ the Holidays with Michaels.

DIY HOLIDAY CELEBRATION INSPIRATION INCLUDES :

‘MAKE’ THE HOLIDAY — Crafty décor trends and decorations for home

WINTER WORKSHOPS — Online classes to learn the DIY to create special gifts

BIG TREE SPREE — Get terrific trees for 50% off

DIY SPECIALs — Learn about Black Friday savings and periodic sales and deals

LABOR OF LOVE — Why everyone can produce meaningful gifts

For more information visit Michaels.com

This segment is paid for by Michaels and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.