Life Coach Amanda McPherson joined Studio 512 to talk about her newest course called “Creating Confidence” that starts on May 8th. She says, “The course will help people develop a deeply rooted, unbreakable sense of confidence in themselves.” Slots are still available to sign up today!

Amanda coaches on a lot of different subjects; she offers life, leadership and group coaching. She’s also a motivational speaker and trainer that can help with employee development, team building and management/leadership training.

Learn more about Amanda’s approach to letting you “fall in love with yourself and your life” at LifeCoachAmanda.com.