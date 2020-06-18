Creating A Weekly Meal Plan With H-E-B

You might be feeling that your normal routine has been disrupted in the last couple of months but Puja Mistry Kapoor spoke with Rosie this morning about the importance of creating a weekly meal plan.

Can you tell us a little about planning & shopping for a weekly meal plan?

Something that can help you get back on track and on routine is to setup a weekly plan. It helps to pick a day that works for you and try to think about what’s going on with work or other activities and try to come up with a plan. You can try to experiment a little bit with meal prep, that way if the routine gets a little crazy, you’re food routine is a little bit structured too.

What items should we try to keep at home so we don’t have to make a last minute grocery store run?

Part of this will be solved with your weekly meal plan and the important second step is to have the food from the grocery store that will help fulfill that plan. You want to think about your balanced plan but also keep an eye on what’s happening in the pantry or fridge. You want to make sure you’re always stocked and ready to try to avoid going out – which is always ok but it helps to try and stick with your plan.

Do we need to be eating on a schedule?

Firstly try to wake up at the same time everyday. It doesn’t have to be 5am or 7am but it should be whatever time will help you wake up rested and refreshed. Having a meal at the beginning of the day is a good idea but try to have a meal ready. You want to ideally have a protein packed plate to help give you energy throughout the day. Also think about how the foods you eat will affect your hormones and your moods.

