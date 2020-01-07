Create Your Own Farmstand With Lettuce Grow

Jacob Pechenik with Lettuce Grow Farmstand came to Studio 512 to tell us about their cool take on getting fresh produce!

What is Lettuce Grow and what are the benefits of having your own farmstand?

Lettuce Grow is a food growing system providing people with the tools and inspiration to grow a significant portion of their own fresh produce at home. Lettuce Grow allows consumers to be more environmentally responsible by closing the gap on food mileage and resources, shortening the 1,500-mile journey from farm to plate. The Farmstands use fewer resources to grow healthier food. Vegetables from our Farmstands reach their peak freshness, so Lettuce Grow is simply a way to assure you are eating food with the most nutritious/best flavor possible.

How does it work?

Lettuce Grow members receive a self-watering, self-fertilizing Farmstand. It’s a soil-less hydroponic system that delivers the right amount of water and nutrients to the plants at the right times, helping people with some of the most challenging parts of growing.

There are 5 different Farmstand sizes to choose from. The “Starter Pack” includes full set of starter seedlings selected for optimum yield, customized nutrients, pH testing kits. After your first harvest, we are in touch every 3-4 weeks to help select new seedlings.

You can grow more than 75 varieties of greens, veggies, fruits, and herbs, even watermelons and cucumbers!

What can viewers expect at the Austin Home & Garden Show?

Guests can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to inspire home projects, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals. There’s something for everyone – including funky playsets for kids, unique workshops, and entertaining TV personalities. Learn more at austinhomeandgardenshow.com.

