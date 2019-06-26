Create Family-Friendly Fun At Salado Glassworks

Salado Glassworks is a custom blown-glass studio where kids and adults alike can help glassblowers make one-of-a-kind pieces! Options range from pendants, ornaments, mugs, glasses, paperweights, eggs and flowers, depending on the time of the year.

After choosing what piece you’d like to make, you can choose any color of the rainbow to help make your piece unique. The experienced glassblowers at Salado glassworks will guide you through the process of making your piece, including firing, re-firing, blowing, shaping and finishing your project. You can pick up your piece within 24 hours of finishing, or have them ship your finished project anywhere in the United States.

If you don’t have time to make something for everyone in the family, you’re welcome to just stop by and watch the glassblowers at work!

Salado Glassworks can be found in downtown Salado, on Peddler’s Alley. For more information, check them out online at www.saladoglassworks.com, or give them a call at (254) 947-0339.

