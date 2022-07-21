In recent years, businesses have had to adapt to a changing economic landscape and consumer behavior often by utilizing innovative new tools and technology.

One of these tools is short-form video, which offers businesses a way to gain attention, build and grow their community, and differentiate their brand in an increasingly saturated marketplace.

Trae Bodge, a business & lifestyle journalist and TV commentator, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about teaming up with Meta to show business owners how to create reels that can help them grow.

Bodge has been named a top voice in retail by LinkedIn and regularly shares her insight on network TV shows like NBC Nightly News and CNBC.

She discussed short-form videos like Instagram Reels, why they are important, and how they can help businesses stand out. She also mentioned what makes a good reel, tips to keep in mind when creating one, how to create compelling video content, and Meta’s Small Business Studios event.

You can attend the event on September 28-29 in Austin, TX at The Distribution Hall, but if you can’t make it, Meta will also host it virtually.

For more information, visit Fb.com/SmallBusinessStudios.

This segment is paid for by Meta and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.