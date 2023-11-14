The holidays are right around the corner! If you’re looking for community at this time of the year, LifeFamily Church has 6 locations across Central Texas. Pastor Randy Phillips joined Studio 512 to talk about what’s happening in November.

“LifeFamily is a Christian church that believes every person’s life can be transformed through the power of Jesus Christ. LifeFamily has locations in Austin, Texas and the surrounding area. Consider attending a service either online or in person where you can expect friendly people, powerful praise and worship, reflective communion and a practical message from our pastoral team.”

What do you notice about people coming through your doors this time of year?

“Data shows that the holidays are the worst times of the year for depression. Rates are staggering. The holidays can also be a tough time when it comes to grief and loss. I lost my father a few months ago, so we’re facing an empty seat at the table this year.

“At LifeFamily, we are dedicated to praying and caring for people during tough times. Visit us on a Sunday at one of our many locations or connect with us 24/7 for help and healing at Life.Family/Prayer.

What is your church all about?

“Transformation is huge to us. We love to see lives transformed by the power of Jesus Christ. We invest a lot of time and effort in our kids and our students. We want everyone to feel welcome here.

“Here at LifeFamily, we also believe in passionate worship and authentic community. We’re informal. Come as you are. Come hear great music and meet the friendliest people you’ve ever seen. All that we ask is that you come with an open mind.

“We’ve got churches in downtown Austin, Mueller, Marble Falls, Leander, Dripping Springs and southwest Austin. We started with one, we’ve got six…and I’m trying to get to ten. We want to come to where the people are, instead of having them drive to us.

What do you have going on this month?

“I have a new sermon series called ‘The Ripple Effect,’ modeled after dropping a rock into a smooth lake. We’re going to apply the ripple effect to generosity. How well do you know your neighbor? What small acts can you do that will create wonderful effects in your life and the lives of those around you?”

Learn more about LifeFamily Church, and find a location near you, at Life.Family.

This segment is paid for by LifeFamily Church and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.